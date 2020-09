Gov. Wolf, Lawmakers Say It's Important To Protect Affordable Care Act During The Pandemic Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Gov. Wolf, Lawmakers Say It's Important To Protect Affordable Care Act During The Pandemic Gov. Tom Wolf joined state lawmakers in Bucks County to talk about healthcare Tuesday morning. The Democrats emphasized the necessity for affordable health care, especially during a pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend