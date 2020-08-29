UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:12s - Published UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the producers of THE LAST DANCE. Tracing the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993, UFC1: ORIGINS explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 in Denver and launch a sports phenomenon. RELEASE DATE: October 16, 2020 DIRECTOR: Mason Gordon CAST: Rorion Gracie, Art Davie, Jim Brown, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Taylor Wily, Art Jimmerson, Gerard Gordeau, Zane Frazier 0

