Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:12s - Published
UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie

UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie

UFC1 ORIGINS Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the producers of THE LAST DANCE.

Tracing the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993, UFC1: ORIGINS explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 in Denver and launch a sports phenomenon.

RELEASE DATE: October 16, 2020 DIRECTOR: Mason Gordon CAST: Rorion Gracie, Art Davie, Jim Brown, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Taylor Wily, Art Jimmerson, Gerard Gordeau, Zane Frazier


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Records Collecting Dust Documentary Movie [Video]

Records Collecting Dust Documentary Movie

Records Collecting Dust Documentary Movie Trailer HD - a documentary film about the music and records that changed our lives. - Written and directed by San Diego based musician and filmmaker Jason..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:30Published
SÒNE Documentary Movie [Video]

SÒNE Documentary Movie

SÒNE Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Forty years ago 2000 people lived there, today Pietrapaola, in Calabria, is home to 200 people. I was born there, the son of two Germans who ended up..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:57Published