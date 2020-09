Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it will lay off roughly 28,000 employees, mostly at its U.S. theme parks, where attendance has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially in California where Disneyland remains closed.

Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Disneyland said on Tuesday it will reopen on Friday to a reduced number of visitors and limited days, with...

American theme park in California owned by The Walt Disney Company

Disneyland American theme park in California owned by The Walt Disney Company

The governor of California has signed a new "Kobe Bryant Law" -- which makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized pictures of a dead person at an..

The company said it would eliminate 28,000 jobs across its resorts in Florida and California, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney Co. said today that it planned to lay off 28,000..

Temporary COVID-19 closures of Disneyland and Disney World in the spring continue to hurt the entertainment giant.

The Walt Disney Company will lay off 28,000 employees in its park division California and Florida in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will lay off 28,000 furloughed workers from its theme parks, stores and cruises as it moves to recover from a sharp..

The Walt Disney Company will lay off 28,000 employees in its park division California and Florida in...