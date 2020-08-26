Haven Humane Society takes in evacuated animals

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Hundreds of animals evacuated with their owners as the Zogg Fire raced across Shasta and Tehama counties.

Evacuated with their owners as the zogg fire raged across shasta and tehama counties..

As ana torrea shows us -- the community is stepping up to make sure all survivors have a place to take shelter.

Ana stand u* trt:16 ana torrea atorreanews the zogg fire has not only forced people but also animals out of their homes, and to make sure they stay safe, their owners taking them to places like the redding rodeo like the horses that are right behind me over here to make sure they stay safe and out of harm's way take v* the haven human society is housing small animals-- like cats and dogs-- that have been evacuated from the zogg fire.

So far: the shelter took in over a dozen animals the fled the fire.

Haven humane are also treating 3 cats the suffered burns.

And the night the fire broke out: the shelter also managed to evacuate some horses.

Take so* trt:19 haleigh pike haven human society we're happy to house them, feed them, water them, take care of them until they're able to get back into their homes or in someone people's cases find some place to live.// we're happy to take in whatever we possibly can to help our community right now and so if they're all still people out there that are in need of a safe place for their animals to stay, we're happy to take them take vo cont* haven human is also helping shasta county sheriff's animal control division.

By feeding animals that are still in the fire zone.

Ana stand u* trt:14 ana torrea atorreanews right now the haven human society is in need of hay to help keep animals behind the fire line fed.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on people who want to