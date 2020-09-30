Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local reaction to Presidential debate

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Local reaction to Presidential debate
KIMT talks to local Republicans and DFL supporters

Continues./// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight ?

"* we start our newscast on the heels of a heated debate between president donald trump and democratic nominee former vice president joe biden.

The two squared off in a debate this evening touching on hot topics including the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic... the economy and the supreme court.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco hit the streets of southern minnesota to find out what voters are thinking on this important night.

Katie and george... you'll see in the city of albert lea... residents are just as polarized politically as the presidential candidates are in cleveland.

Just as biden and president trump squared off in tonight's debate... a repubican and democrat also squared off with me to make their respective cases.

"president: don't ever use the word smart with me.

Don't ever use that word.

Joe biden: oh give me a break.

President: there's nothing smart about you joe, 47 years you've done nothing... " joe biden: "let's have this debate on stage."

Tension running high tonight as two presidential candidates made their bid for the white house.

I spoke with members of of both the freeborn county gop and the dfl about how they viewed the debate.

"it's like a nightmare, every day you wake up, and there's a new bad thing going on.

One thing that's great is we haven't gotten into a war yet."

"i was a democrat in a past life and became a republican supporting president trump mainly because i'm a business man."

The topic of the president's failure to release his tax returns surfaced early.

The discussion followed a new york times investigation revealing the commander in chief has paid very little federal income tax for years.

"he paid 750 dollars and several years ago, i paid 15,000.

So is that fair?

No."

"i don't honestly think a candidate's candidacy or a candidate's service necessarily has to be reflected by their tax returns."

Freeborn county gop vice chair robert hoffman hosted a watch party in his albert lea office.

Hoffman says he's gotten physically and verbally attacked because he backs president trump.

"i know how they feel and mine was just from having a trump shirt or sticker on, it's a divide that needs to end from each side."

Freeborn county dfl leader julie ackland says the political polarization is likely to last as long as the trump while the freeborn county gop held a watch party at hoffman's office this evening... dfl chairman julie ackland told me her party had no plans to get together in?

"* person.

Instead ?

"* they opted to watch the debate via zoom.

Thank you isabella.

The next presidential debate happens in miami




You Might Like


Tweets about this

21WFMJNews

21WFMJNews Local reaction to first Presidential Debate https://t.co/awkXnjiR7N https://t.co/AmfFpWPJZa 32 minutes ago

FOX56WOLF

FOX56 NEWS WOLF-TV Democrats held a debate watch party virtually, while Luzerne County republicans had three in-person parties in King… https://t.co/sFX80wG2L0 47 minutes ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson RT @DenelleConfair: My office for tonight's big presidential debate. Where are you watching? I'm live tonight with local reaction at 10:00… 2 hours ago

DenelleConfair

Denelle Confair My office for tonight's big presidential debate. Where are you watching? I'm live tonight with local reaction at 10… https://t.co/6W961GrWnD 2 hours ago

GaydosKTAR

Gaydos RT @TaylorKinnerup: Are you ready for tonight’s presidential debate? Tune into @KTAR923 tonight at 6 to hear the full debate live followed… 3 hours ago

beckylynntalks

Becky Lynn At 6, tune in to KTAR 92.3 for the 1st Presidential debate between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, J… https://t.co/Fp2L3aoehM 3 hours ago

TaylorKinnerup

Taylor Kinnerup Are you ready for tonight’s presidential debate? Tune into @KTAR923 tonight at 6 to hear the full debate live follo… https://t.co/Mkn9a9OlxH 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate

DeFede takes a deep dive at Tuesday's showdown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published
Undecided voter weighs in of first presidential debate [Video]

Undecided voter weighs in of first presidential debate

A local undecided voter weighs in of the first presidential debate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:27Published
First Presidential Debate Quickly Turned Into A Heated Shouting Match [Video]

First Presidential Debate Quickly Turned Into A Heated Shouting Match

CBS4's Skyler Henry highlights the key topics from Tuesday night's debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published