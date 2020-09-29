Global  
 

Titans COVID-19 timeline

The Titans saw their first positive COVID-19 tests, putting their upcoming game at risk.


JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities

JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three...
Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings Shut Down Facilities After First NFL COVID-19 Outbreak

Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings Shut Down Facilities After First NFL COVID-19 Outbreak Both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person club activities and shut...
Titans close facility after multiple COVID positives

The Titans said they have closed their practice facility Tuesday after three players and five staff...
davidubben

David Ubben RT @bylindsayhjones: Prefer to listen to your breaking news? @joerexrode got into the timeline of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, the issues… 8 hours ago

bylindsayhjones

Lindsay Jones Prefer to listen to your breaking news? @joerexrode got into the timeline of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, the iss… https://t.co/K3x05H1n1t 8 hours ago

RyanAEarly

Ryan Early My timeline right now consists of over 50 posts of people retweeting news of Eagles signing Hakeem Butler and calli… https://t.co/AX4X13aIoR 9 hours ago

Dan_Landsman

Daniel Landsman Read the timeline of the Titans COVID outbreak. This is the key takeaway that we should all marinate on. "On Sund… https://t.co/XhR14Z5igz 9 hours ago

maxfarias27

Max So let’s get this timeline straight: 9/21/20: I put Tannehill on the #TheList 9/21/20: TItans twitter cries, says… https://t.co/5AwLY4BB21 12 hours ago


'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setback [Video]

'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setback

The Tennessee Titans have voluntarily shut down their practice facility until Saturday, after learning that three players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreak

About a month into the season the NFL now has its first COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities through Friday after the league says at least three players and..

NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive [Video]

NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive

NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive

