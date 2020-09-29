Titans COVID-19 timeline
The Titans saw their first positive COVID-19 tests, putting their upcoming game at risk.
David Ubben RT @bylindsayhjones: Prefer to listen to your breaking news? @joerexrode got into the timeline of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, the issues… 8 hours ago
Lindsay Jones Prefer to listen to your breaking news? @joerexrode got into the timeline of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, the iss… https://t.co/K3x05H1n1t 8 hours ago
Ryan Early My timeline right now consists of over 50 posts of people retweeting news of Eagles signing Hakeem Butler and calli… https://t.co/AX4X13aIoR 9 hours ago
Daniel Landsman Read the timeline of the Titans COVID outbreak. This is the key takeaway that we should all marinate on.
"On Sund… https://t.co/XhR14Z5igz 9 hours ago
Max So let’s get this timeline straight:
9/21/20: I put Tannehill on the #TheList
9/21/20: TItans twitter cries, says… https://t.co/5AwLY4BB21 12 hours ago
'You couldn't ask for worse timing.' Fans disappointed in Titans COVID-19 setbackThe Tennessee Titans have voluntarily shut down their practice facility until Saturday, after learning that three players and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreakAbout a month into the season the NFL now has its first COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities through Friday after the league says at least three players and..
NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positiveNFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive