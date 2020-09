Native American leaders say more natives engaged in election

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:10s - Published 2 minutes ago

YOURSELF... ALSO, FOR THETRIBE." THAT'S THE MESSAGENATIVE AMERICAN LEADERS WANTTO SHARE WITH TRIBAL MEMBERSACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THEYWANT THEM TO TAKE ADVANTAGEOF THE RIGHT TO VOTE, THISELECTION.

A RIGHT THATWASN'T GUARANTEED TO NATIVESBY EVERY STATE UNTIL 19-62.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO ASKED LEADERS ABOUTTHE NATIVE VOTE LEADING UPTO NOVEMBER.THEY MENTIONED THE UPCOMINGELECTION IS DURING ANIMPORTANT YEAR FOR NATIVEAMERICANS... WITH THEMCGIRT CASE... AND THEMASCOT NAME "REDSKINS" BEINGRETIRED BY THE WASHINGTONTEAM.00:00:45;44 NATS: SINGINGTHIS IS ONE WAY NATIVEAMERICAN CULTURE ISEXPRESSED.

00:00:25;26 NATS:DANCING HERE'S ANOTHER.THERE'S HOPE THIS PRIDE ISTAKEN TO THE POLLS.00:16:17;15 - 00:16:24;15HARJO: "The office of thepresidency is a veryimportant position in ourgovernment, and everybodyhas a stake in that."NELSON HARJO IS AN ELECTIONBOARD MANAGER FOR MUSCOGEE(CREEK) NATION..

AND FEELSNATIVE AMERICANS ARE VERYUNDERREPRESENTED NATIONALLY.00:13:24;07 - 00:13:35;22NELSON HARJO, MANAGER,MUSCOGEE (CREEK) NATION,ELECTION BOARD MANAGER "Ithink, out of theapproximately five millionNative Americans, roughlytwo million are voting age.Out of the two million, Ithink, close to a millionare unregistered to vote."HARJO SAYS NOT ENOUGHNATIVES ARE MAKING THEIRVOICES HEARD.

THE PRINCIPALCHIEF OF CHEROKEE NATIONAGREES.

00:01;38;00 -00:01;44;12 Principal chief,chuck hoskin jr, cherokeenation "It has been low andI think it's low acrossindian country,unfortunately.

I think, ifyou go to the rural parts ofOklahoma, it's too low.00:12:06;06 - 00:12:17;12Sierra: "Why does the NativeAmerican vote matter?"Wilson: "I think it mattersbecause if we don'tparticipate in the process,non-Native people makedecisions for us." <PUTSCREENSHOT OF THE FOURCONGRESS MEMBERS HERE PLS