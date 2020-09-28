Global  
 

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown.

The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.


Fact check: False claims flood Trump-Biden debate

 President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the US death toll..
New Zealand Herald
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars." Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Presidential debate: 'Shut up, man' and other insults and interruptions

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn't hold back in an angry presidential debate that got personal and ugly.
BBC News
Trump supporters declare president clear debate winner [Video]

Trump supporters declare president clear debate winner

Trump supporters gathered in City of Industry, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday (September 29) for a watch party for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

'Will you shut up, man?' 5 takeaways from the slugfest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland

 At Tuesday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden. At one point, the Democratic candidate asked Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
USATODAY.com

In fiery debate Biden tells Trump, 'Shut up, man'

 The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown as the president repeatedly interrupted..
USATODAY.com

