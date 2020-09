Hathras Gangrape: UP Police force late night cremation | Oneindia News

The body of the Dalit gangrape victim from Hathras was cremated in the middle of the night by the Uttar Pradesh police while her family was allegedly locked up in their homes.

The victim's family said the police forcibly performed the last rites even as the family wanted to bring their daughter home one last time.

