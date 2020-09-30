Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.
Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election". Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first presidential debatewith Joe Biden.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published