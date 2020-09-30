Global  
 

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.

Gloria Tso reports.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

REPLAY - Donald Trump - Joe Biden : 1st US Presidential Debate [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 52:31
Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims [Video]

Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election". Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first presidential debatewith Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37
First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:49

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate [Video]

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00

Fact check: False claims flood Trump-Biden debate

 President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the US death toll..
New Zealand Herald

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

'Will you shut up, man?' 5 takeaways from the slugfest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland

 At Tuesday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden. At one point, the Democratic candidate asked Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

More heat than light as Trump, Biden clash in chaotic debate

More heat than light was generated as President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party challenger Joe...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle•VOA News•CTV News


Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said...
CBS News - Published

Trump, Biden lash out, interrupt during first presidential debate


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•CTV News•Newsmax•CBS News



Related videos from verified sources

US: Who won the first presidential debate? [Video]

The teams behind Trump and Biden have claimed victory after the first debate but what about the American public watching at home?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30
An Off-The-Rails Debate [Video]

Crosstalk and chaos ruled during the first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, that left little room for substantive policy discussion.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:59