Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

