Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protestor infiltrates exclusive Dior show for Paris Fashion Week

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Protestor infiltrates exclusive Dior show for Paris Fashion Week
Protestor infiltrates exclusive Dior show for Paris Fashion Week

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dior Dior European fashion company


Paris Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week Fashion industry event in Paris, France

Paris Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2021: The most eye-catching looks

 Paris Fashion Week is looking a little different this year due to the pandemic, but that's not stopping designers from getting these looks off.
USATODAY.com

Pokémon Go partners with French fashion brand for cute in-game backpacks

 As part of The Pokémon Company and Longchamp Paris’ fashion collaboration, Niantic is adding special in-game items for players to dress up their trainers. A..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby Step Out For Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week

Maisie Williams wears all tan while out at the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show on Tuesday...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins

PARIS (AP) — Christian Dior on Tuesday was the first major fashion house to stage a traditional...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



Tweets about this