The Craft: Legacy Trailer - In Blumhouse's continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

The trailer for the upcoming The Craft sequel has been released! The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee...

Now is the time. This is the hour. Ours is the trailer. Ours is the power. On Tuesday, out of...

Cailee Spaeny submerges herself into a magical bath after meeting three girls at her new school in...

Xerø RT @empiremagazine : #TheCraftLegacy conjures a new coven of teen witches for Blumhouse's sequel, arriving this Halloween. Watch the first t… 12 minutes ago

errol martin The Craft: Legacy is an upcoming 2020 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. T… https://t.co/mphlaMZ7c0 8 minutes ago

FLcolton RT @etalkCTV : The first trailer for #TheCraft : Legacy includes iconic lines from the original, and a nod to Nancy Downs https://t.co/Xa1Fx2… 6 minutes ago

Paul Mackie RT @brujeas : CAN'T EVEN EXPLAIN WHAT I FELT WHEN I SAW THIS IN THE CRAFT: LEGACY TRAILER https://t.co/xoLDgTd7uV 5 minutes ago

Adam 🌻 James ☄️ RT @NiallHaworth : I was hating the trailer for the craft legacy until I saw this polaroid or nancy downs #TheCraft #TheCraftLegacy https:/… 2 minutes ago