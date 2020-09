The Craft: Legacy - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the supernatural horror movie The Craft: Legacy, directed by Zoe Lister-Jones.

It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

The Craft: Legacy Home Premiere: October 28, 2020 After you watch The Craft: Legacy let us know your review.

