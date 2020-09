Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Barkley deal 'great news' for Aston Villa The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this