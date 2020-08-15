Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of Britishcompanies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began, according toofficial figures. Britain's unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three monthsto July. The rising total of jobless Britons has mainly been put down to thecoronavirus pandemic.
Holidaymakers travel back to the UK from Mykonos to London Heathrow just hoursbefore the Government deadline to have to self-isolate for 14 days comes intoforce. Brits returning from seven Greek Islands will have to quarantine as of4am Wednesday morning.
Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or Cardiff.
Steph Whitfield, a passenger who was on a flight from Zante to Cardiff last Tuesday, says she did not feel safe. There are now 16 cases of Covid-19 linked to people who were on the TUI flight - at least seven of them said to be infectious while they were on board.
The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.
Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon said she is “consumed with sadness” and anger at the death ofMercy Baguma, who was found dead next to her starving baby in a Glasgow flat,as a UK Government minister refused to answer questions on the matter. TheUgandan woman’s body was discovered by police in Govan on Saturday and theScottish First Minister has now called for a complete reform of the UK’s“deeply inhumane” asylum system. The Positive Action in Housing (PAIH) charitysaid Ms Baguma’s one-year-old son was “found crying beside his mother’s body,weakened from several days of starvation”.
