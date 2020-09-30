How long will it take to count mail-in ballots in Lee County?
Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle said the governor's EO will allow them to start opening earlier this election.
PRESIDENCY......HOWEVERTHEN-CANDIDATE TRUMP NEARLY TOOKTHE STATE IN 20-16.THE CANDIDATES ALSO WENT BACKAND FOURTH OVER HOW LONG IT MAYTAKE TO COUNT ALL THE VOTES.THE PRESIDENT SAID WE MAY NOTKNOW WHO WON THE ELECTION FORMONTHS.SO JESSICA ALPERN WENT TO THELEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OELECTIONS, TO ASK...WITH ALL OFTHE MAIL IN BALLOTS...WILL WESEE A DELAY.SUPERVISOR TOMMY DOYLE TELLS METHE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDERWILL ALLOW THEM TO BE READY,DESPITE THAT INCREASE.SO HE’S NOT EXPECTING A DELAY.AND THAT’S IMPRESSIVECONSIDERING RIGHT NOW ABOUT220-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVEREQUESTED MAIL IN BALLOTWHICH HE SAYS IS 40-THOUSANDMORE THAN IN 2018.AND BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, HESAYS THEY’RE ABLE TO STARTOPENING EARLIER THIS YEAR.In Florida, we are going tostart counting our ballots threeweeks before the election.
We’llstart opening ballots Oct.
12,we’ll open for a day or so andstart laying out the ballot,getting ready for tabulation.We’ll continue tabulating allthe way through election day.We’ll be caught up except theones that come in late rightbefore 7pm.AND HE SAYS DESPITE DOUBTS THATTHE POST OFFICE WILL BE ABLE TOHANDLE SUCH A SURGE IN MAIL-INVOTING... LEE COUNTY ISPREPARED.they’re talking about postoffice corruption and not beingable to handle the massive voteby mail... we stay in closecontact with our postal servicehere in Lee County and they’vebeen able to guarantee usthey’re gonna be able to processall the vote by mail that comesto them.YOU’LL HAVE UNTIL SEVEN P-M ONELECTION DAY TO MAKE SURE YOURBALLOT IS AT THE ELECTIONOFFICE.DOYLE SAYS YOU HAVE SEVERALOPTIONS...THAT INCLUDES DRIVE-THRU DROFFS AT LOCATIONS LIKE THIS,DROP BOXES, AND TRACKING YOURBALLOT ONLINE.
