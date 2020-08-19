Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary.

The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

Owaisi said that the apex court called the mosque's demolition a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship.

Criticising the clean chit to the accused, Owaisi sarcastically asked whether it was 'magic' which destroyed the mosque.

Watch the full video for more.


Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

 Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque case, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it..
IndiaTimes
Owaisi announces collaboration with Devendra Prasad Yadav for Bihar elections [Video]

Owaisi announces collaboration with Devendra Prasad Yadav for Bihar elections

AIMIM's president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the formation of a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic) for Bihar elections. Owaisi said, "We have formed a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav. The people of Bihar are tired of CM Nitish Kumar, they want a viable option which we'll hopefully be able to provide them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:24Published

Supreme court Supreme court Highest court in a jurisdiction

Maine Supreme Court approves ranked-choice voting ahead of presidential election

 Maine's Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state to use a system of ranked-choice voting in a presidential election. CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte..
CBS News
‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict [Video]

‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said he did not intend to disrespect the Supreme Court or judiciary with his tweets. Bhushan’s comments came during a press conference after the Supreme Court found him guilty of the contempt for his two tweets. The apex court said the tweets were against judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest. “My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record,” said Bhushan. “This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court wins, every Indian wins; every Indian wants a strong judiciary,” Bhushan added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published
5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India

Owaisi demands daily briefing on India-China border issue [Video]

Owaisi demands daily briefing on India-China border issue

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's President Asaduddin Owaisi on India-China border issue said that we have the right to ask the government how did the 20 jawans lost their lives in Ladakh. Owaisi said, "We were expecting answers for multiple questions, but all remained unanswered. I have the right to know what happened with the 20 jawans, so that I can pay tribute to them, there should be a debate on this issue. Why are there no daily briefings on this? Today, there are only selective leaks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Babri Masjid demolition case: Black day in the history of India's judiciary, says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed the special...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News



ChilllKhann

Chilkhan Shayar RT @BangaloreMirror: As an Indian Muslim, I feel helpless: @asadowaisi on #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict #BabriDemolitionCase https://t.… 4 seconds ago

ManzarK03070810

Manzar Khan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Babri Masjid demolition: CBI court verdict a 'black day' for judiciary, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/… 23 seconds ago

VasundharaJ4u

Vasundhara RT @ndtv: "Was It Magic?" Asaduddin Owaisi Asks How Babri Masjid Was Demolished https://t.co/yV6uOZoOiz #BabriVerdict https://t.co/CIWP6rx… 54 seconds ago

ManzarK03070810

Manzar Khan RT @IndiaToday: "This judgement satisfies the collective consciousness of hindutva and its followers and its ideology:" Asaduddin Owaisi on… 2 minutes ago

ManzarK03070810

Manzar Khan RT @ndtvfeed: "Was It Magic?" Asaduddin Owaisi Asks How Babri Masjid Was Demolished https://t.co/SlZkMqs47n 2 minutes ago

MeAdnanSiddiqui

Adnan Siddiquiعدنان صدیقی AS AN INDIAN MUSLIM, I FEEL HELPLESS: @asadowaisi ON BABRI MASJID DEMOLITION VERDICT. @un @RTErdogan @UNHumanRights https://t.co/lqLBznK20s 3 minutes ago


Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published