Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

AIMIM's president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the formation of a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic) for Bihar elections. Owaisi said, "We have formed a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav. The people of Bihar are tired of CM Nitish Kumar, they want a viable option which we'll hopefully be able to provide them."
Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:24Published
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said he did not intend to disrespect the Supreme Court or judiciary with his tweets. Bhushan’s comments came during a press conference after the Supreme Court found him guilty of the contempt for his two tweets. The apex court said the tweets were against judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest. “My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record,” said Bhushan. “This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court wins, every Indian wins; every Indian wants a strong judiciary,” Bhushan added.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's President Asaduddin Owaisi on India-China border issue said that we have the right to ask the government how did the 20 jawans lost their lives in Ladakh. Owaisi said, "We were expecting answers for multiple questions, but all remained unanswered. I have the right to know what happened with the 20 jawans, so that I can pay tribute to them, there should be a debate on this issue. Why are there no daily briefings on this? Today, there are only selective leaks."
A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published