Leeds close on Cuisance
The Transfer Talk panel discuss Leeds' potential signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.
'Leeds planning Cuisance talks today'Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton says Leeds will hold talks on Monday with Bayern Munich over a deal for midfielder Michael Cuisance.
'Leeds target Cuisance is like Carrick'The Good Morning Transfers team look at Leeds' potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance with his playing style compared to Michael Carrick.