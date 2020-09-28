Global  
 

Leeds close on Cuisance

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Leeds close on Cuisance

Leeds close on Cuisance

The Transfer Talk panel discuss Leeds' potential signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.


Announcement immiment as Cuisance snubs late rival bid to join Leeds

Cuisance is poised to become the latest in a long line of exciting new signings at Leeds - but a Prem...
Team Talk - Published

Leeds on cusp of signing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich after development

Leeds on cusp of signing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich after development Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen on strengthening his squad in the final week of the transfer...
Daily Star - Published

Cuisance, Martinez could stay at Bayern as Flick hints at squad concerns

Hansi Flick suggested Michael Cuisance and Javi Martinez could yet stay at Bayern Munich as he made...
SoccerNews.com - Published


'Leeds planning Cuisance talks today' [Video]

'Leeds planning Cuisance talks today'

Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton says Leeds will hold talks on Monday with Bayern Munich over a deal for midfielder Michael Cuisance.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:19Published
'Leeds target Cuisance is like Carrick' [Video]

'Leeds target Cuisance is like Carrick'

The Good Morning Transfers team look at Leeds' potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance with his playing style compared to Michael Carrick.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published