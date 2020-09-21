Global  
 

Shell Will Cut 9,000

CNN reports that Royal Dutch Shell will slash as many as 9,000 jobs as the oil giant accelerates a shift away from fossil fuels.

On Wednesday, the company said it would cut between 7,000 and 9,000 positions by the end of 2022.

That's ten percent of its workforce.

The total includes 1,500 people who have volunteered to leave the company this year.

Shell expects the overhaul to deliver annual cost savings of up to $2.5 billion by 2022.

Shell said the job losses are part of a restructuring, aimed at cutting costs and simplifying the company's structure as it moves into low-carbon energy.


