Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of executive committeesfocused on Covid-19 precautions as the country enters its ninth month oflockdown, according to state media.


