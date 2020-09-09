Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting

When she first met a mysterious man who introduced himself as Dr Seong, a South Korea spy, the woman thought she had found a father figure to help her start a new life after fleeing from her home in North Korea. But things went bad when Seong and a colleague began to sexually abuse her. Olivia Chan reports.
People in Durham react to Boris Johnson failing to correctly outlinecoronavirus restrictions in place in the North East of England. Intervieweesare: Megan Howick, Sunderland Andrew Hodgson, Co Durham Ayo Otemolu, Londonand Elizabeth Nowak, Suffolk,
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
