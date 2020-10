Clive Tydesley: Football has taken match-going fans for granted PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Clive Tydesley: Football has taken match-going fans for granted Football has taken match-going supporters for granted for too long, accordingto one of the most recognised voices in the televised game, Clive Tyldesley.The former ITV commentator hopes the enforced absence of supporters fromvenues due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped football clubs reassess theimportance of fans. 0

