Adams Sandler Talks 'Hubie Halloween'
Adams Sandler Talks 'Hubie Halloween'
ET Canada's Sangita Patel catches up with Adam Sandler to talk about his spooktacular new Netflix movie, "Hubie Halloween".
Plus, he says he's "game" to make the worst movie after being snubbed by the Oscars for his critically acclaimed performance in "Uncut Gems".
