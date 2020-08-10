Global  
 

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar.

Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.


