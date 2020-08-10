Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar.
Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
The deaths of seven coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in thepast 24 hours, the highest rise since mid-June. Nicola Sturgeon said thedeaths are a “very sharp reminder” of the danger of Covid-19.
Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across Scotland are self-isolatingafter outbreaks of the virus. All students face disciplinary action if theybreak strict measures imposed on them by their universities, including bans onvisiting pubs over this weekend and restrictions on socialising. Speaking atthe daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the totalto 26,518. This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of otherpeople infected with the virus by each person with Covid-19 – could nowpossibly be as high as 1.6. Speaking at the start of First Minister’sQuestions at Holyrood, she said the latest figures showed why the ScottishGovernment had announced further “tough measures” aimed at curbingcoronavirus.
Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.
Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.
Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the ScottishQualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeonhas announced. Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, theFirst Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.
