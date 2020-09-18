In a Holidaze | The Holiday Treat You've Been Waiting For

New York Times bestselling author Christina Lauren is back with her first holiday rom-com, perfect for fans of Groundhog Day and Sliding Doors!

When Mae's annual Christmas vacation comes to a close, it's a bittersweet goodbye..,.until she wakes up at the beginning again, and discovers she's in a time loop!

Now she has to figure out just what will help her break the cycle and start the rest of her life--could it be finally confessing her feelings to her best friend?Learn more here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/In-a-Holidaze/Christina-Lauren/9781982123949