LaVar Arrington: Cam & Pats will have a game plan ready for Chiefs in Week 4 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:14s - Published
LaVar Arrington: Cam & Pats will have a game plan ready for Chiefs in Week 4 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington: Cam & Pats will have a game plan ready for Chiefs in Week 4 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Week 4 as a 3-0 team, but Marcellus Wiley, Emmanuel Acho and LaVar Arrington wonder if the New England Patriots will be able to end that winning streak.

Hear why LaVar believes Bill Belichick and Cam Newton will be coming up with a strong enough game plan to keep Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on their toes.


