The Update On Naya Rivera’s Son

Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's requestRyan Dorsey has spoken out about reports he is living with his ex-wife Naya Rivera's sister following the actress' tragic death, explaining Nickayla Rivera is "now the closest thing" five-year-old..
