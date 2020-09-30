New community space coming to Howard Avenue in Biloxi

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

Ohr Street and Howard Avenue in Biloxi you may notice some art pieces and construction going on.

If you happen to pass by the corner of G.E.

If you happen to pass by the- corner of g-e ohr street and- howard avenue in biloxi, you ma- notice some art pieces and- construction going on.- this is a project in the works- for the community on behalf of- the - district on howard avenue.- this space will be used for foo- trucks, lunch time crowds, and- community events in the future- such as movie nights and- craft fairs.- it gives the city another cool- spot to attract more people to- check out local businesses in - downtown biloxi.- - "its bringing the history of this beautiful- downtown city back to life.

- there's so much history and - passion from the community- - - - for this area.

And, people are- starting to open businesses and- spend more time - down here."

The space should be finished- just in time for the- downtown biloxi cruisin' the- coast block party