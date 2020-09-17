Global  
 

7 people injured during drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Seven people were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting at the Serenity Funeral Home on the city's northwest side Wednesday.


7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee...
Japan Today - Published


