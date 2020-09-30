Former AG Swanson Responds to Trump

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

She's responding to Trump's debate comment about the Proud Boys, and Trump is clarifying his statement.

First tonight: president trump is back on the campaign trail in minnesota after what he's calling a winning performance during last night's debate.

He's attending a private fundraiser in the twin cities.

This is a birds eye view of prep for that event earlier today.

Later tonight the president will be hosting a rally in duluth.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is checking in with political sources ahead of the president's remarks.

Anthony... what are you hearing?

Xxx katie... george... a senior advisor with the trump campaign tells me they're seeing some favorable numbers here in minnesota ahead of the president's third rally in the north star state since august.

I just finished speaking with former d?

"*f?

"*l minnesota attorney general lori swanson... and she says the president made remarks last night that are concerning to minnesotans.

Swanson specifically cited president trump's comments asking white nationalist group the proud boys to quote stand down and stand by.

She says i troubling the president would make those comments... especially hours before a visit to minnesota which has seen so much unrest after the death of george "you know, those white supremacist groups and violent groups, they're looking for that type of opportunity.

They're looking for legitimacy, they're looking, kind of, for an opening to be able to spew their hate, and spew their violence.

So i think it's part of what we've seen now as a very troubling track record going back many years with this president."

"i don't know who the proud boys are.

You'll have to give me a definition because i really don't know who they are.i can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work."

President trump's family and top campaign aides argue trump simply made a verbal error in not condemning the proud boys hate group.

Swanson says even president trump's own fbi director recently said white supremacy is a form of domestic terrorism... and as a leader... the president should have taken the thank you anthony.

Be sure to tune into kimt news 3 at ten for a look at president trump's duluth rally./// rochester resident linda freeman tuned into the debate last night.

In her opinion the entire show was a mess.

She tells kimt she plans to watch the next debate.

She hopes both candidates address their battle plans for covid and rebuilding the economy.

Xxx "i just think it needs more control.

They say the moderator can't be the fact checker okay its kind of a gong show anyways put another independent person there either with an earhorn or a buzzar and cut the mic ability and to do live fact checking."

Next wednesday will be the vice president debate... followed by round two