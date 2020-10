Friends, family remember longtime Greenwood City Councilwoman Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:44s - Published on October 1, 2020 Linda Edwards served on council for 23 years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNTIL THE VERY END.THE GREENWOOD CITY COUNCILCHAMBERS ARE QUIET RIGHT NOW.THERE’S ONE NAME.YOU’LL LIKELY HEAR IN THIS ROOMFOR YEARS TO COME LINDA EDWARDS.THE CITY’S WARD TOREPRESENTATIVE EDWARDS PASSEDAWAY SUNDAY SURROUNDED BYFRIENDS AND FAMILY.HAD ACCEPTED JESUS CHRIST LORDAND SAVIOR AND I KNEW SHE GOINGTO BE IN A BETTER PLACE ASURVIVOR OF BREAST CANCER AND ASTROKE SHE’D RECENTLY BEENDIAGNOSED WITH LUNG LUNG CANCERAND SHE HAD YOUR BEST INTEREST.HOT YOU KNOW SHE ALWAYS.ON THE TRY TO HELP YOU SHESERVED ON COUNCIL FOR 23 YEARSDEEPLY COMMITTED TO FAITH FAMILYAND THE PEOPLE SHE REPRESENTEDLINDA WAS NOT A POLITICIAN.LINDA WAS A PUBLIC SERVANT STATESENATOR FLOYD NICHOLS AND SERVEDAS GREENWOOD MAYOR DURING PARTOF HER TIME IN OFFICE WHENLONDON SPOKE.EVERYBODY GOT QUIET.THEY WERE PAY ATTENTION BECAUSETHEY KNEW WHATEVER LINDA SAID ITWAS COMING FROM THE HEART THATHEART EVIDENT EVEN TOWARDS THEEND WHEN SHE WASN’T FEELING WELLSHE WOULD INSPIRE ME.I MEAN I’M SAYING THAT IF YOUCAN GET IN THE CAR AND GO TOCOUNCIL MEETING KNOWING HOW YOUFEEL.WHAT DO I HAVE TO COMPLAINABOUT?BUT SHE WAS THERE FOR THE PEOPLESHE WAS SUPPOSED TO RETIRETODAY.WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 70THBIRTHDAY THIS COMMUNITY NOWREMEMBERING HER LEGACY?YOU FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT AND NOWYOU KNOW IS OH REALLY?AND I DON’T HAVE NO REGRETS.AND I DON’T THINK SHE HAD NOONE.SHE GAVE IT HER A





