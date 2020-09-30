Madison County Health Department hosts free flu clinic

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

Does athens- limestone hospital.

The madison county health department just wrapped up it's first free flu clinic of the season.

Waay 31's ashley carter was there to see how health officials are working this year to keep people safe from the flu and the coronavirus.

"the madison county health department has run these clinics for many years...things look a lot differently this time around because of the pandemic.

Everyone is required to wear a mask...and once they get inside they'll notice all these chairs in here are socially distanced to keep everyone a part.

They say even though it is only opening day it's a lot busier than usual this year.

<vo only a limited number of people can be inside the room where the flu shots are given.

Everyone will gets a ticket when they walk in and wait for their number to be called in order to proceed.

After they fill out the neccessary paperwork...they keep their pens and every board is sanitized.

One nurse told me she's been with the department for two years now and saw an influx of people coming to get their flu shot today then in years past...but says it's what they expected.

She says she strongly encourages everyone to come out and get vaccinated.

Sot "with the flu itself we have seen an influx in health care and hospitilizations so if we can get ahold of it wer recommend everyone to get the flu vaccine."

Vo cont pride says the department is prepared to deal with the clinics being busier than usual this year...and have enough vaccines available.

In madison co ashley c waay 31 news> madison county is holding several more flu clinics in october.

There's a clinic every wednesday of the month.

The locations are listed on your screen.

The vaccines are free - but you need to bring your health