MSDH reports coronavirus cases in Starkville schools

Starkville schools explain how it is battling through the pandemic.

The mississippi state department of health released coronavirus case numbers by school this week... allowing us to see the number of cases in a particular school.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in starkville with reaction from the release... here in starkville, four schools in the district recorded double digit numbers of students who were quarantined because of exposure last week... one having 56 students stay at home.

Despite that, a nurse at one of the school's in the district said its safe for students to enter their buildings.

0:28 - 0:33 hollie jones - nurse at partnership middle school hollie jones - nurse at partnership middle school: "i feel like all the school's in our district are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Hollie jones is a nurse at partnership middle school where 11 students found themselves in quarantine last week.

Nearly every school in the starkville-oktibbeha district saw at least one case among students.

Jones said along with wearing masks and regular temperature checks, the district is doing everything it can to keep its numbers down.

Hollie jones - nurse at partnership middle school: "we have a grab and go breakfast so they come through and get their breakfast and take it to the classroom but it's in the halls so they're not all in the cafeteria in the morning.... and we also keep them in one classroom.

So instead of the students changing classes, the teachers are moving around."

When students find themselves not feeling well... nurse jones says she keeps them in a separate room away from other students.

Hollie jones: "i have what we call an isolation room where if a student comes in and they're showing signs and symptoms of covid, they go immediately in there and they stay away in there away from everybody else until we can figure out what steps to take next."

In addition to students, 6 of the 8 starkville- oktibbeha county schools recorded having one or more teachers or staff members under quarantine.

Jones said once a teacher tests positive, they immediately contact trace to identify students and staff members at risk.

Hollie jones: "i have seating charts from all the teachers so i can go to refer to that and you know they're able to tell me, well this is who i feel like i was around who should be close contact.'

Now nurse jones said partnership has only seen a few cases in the school and they believe this low number is because of how seriously the city of starkville is mandating its guidelines.

Without it, she thought school would have been completely virtual by now.

Reporting live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

