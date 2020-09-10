Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen
Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer.
US Release Date: October 7, 2020
Starring: Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen
Directed By: Steven Brill
ET Canada's Sangita Patel catches up with Adam Sandler to talk about his spooktacular new Netflix movie, "Hubie Halloween". Plus, he says he's "game" to make the worst movie after being snubbed by the..