Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer.

US Release Date: October 7, 2020 Starring: Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen Directed By: Steven Brill


Adams Sandler Talks 'Hubie Halloween' [Video]

ET Canada's Sangita Patel catches up with Adam Sandler to talk about his spooktacular new Netflix movie, "Hubie Halloween". Plus, he says he's "game" to make the worst movie after being snubbed by the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler [Video]

Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:09Published
Hubie Halloween on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix comedy movie Hubie Halloween, directed by Steven Brill. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:57Published