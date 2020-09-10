Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer. US Release Date: October 7, 2020 Starring: Adam Sandler, Peyton List, Julie Bowen Directed By: Steven Brill 0

