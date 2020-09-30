Los Angeles has one of the world's largest Armenian communities outside of the actual country, and the masses wanted to make their voices heard on September 30, as hundreds gathered in front of Azerbai

Hundreds of Armenians protest at Azerbaijan’s L.A. consulate building, as both countries engage in lethal battle in Caucasus

Los Angeles has one of the world's largest Armenian communities outside of the actual country, and the masses wanted to make their voices heard on September 30, as hundreds gathered in front of Azerbaijan’s consulate building to peacefully protest the military aggression Azerbaijan has showed against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Over the last four days, Azerbaijan has started a lethal fight and battle with its rival neighbor.

Turkey and Syrian rebel fighters have also joined Azerbaijan's aggression over the last 48 hours.