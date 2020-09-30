Global  
 

India: Protesters clash with police after rape victim’s cremation

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Protests in spread India after alleged gang rape of Dalit teen whose body was cremated against family's wishes.


AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case [Video]

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is supporting them." Protesters raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. They also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hathras gang-rape case: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi

 A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions for handing over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team the case of brutal gang-rape..
Protesters clash with police in India after late-night cremation of gang rape victim

The woman's body was cremated at a ceremony her family said took place without their permission,...
Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out [Video]

Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out

A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated..

Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape [Video]

Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape

People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her..

Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother [Video]

Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother

In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral,..

