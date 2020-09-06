Unlock 5.0: What is allowed and what's still not allowed: Watch the video to find out|Oneindia News

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, The ministry of Home affairs has issued another set of guidelines for the next phase of unlock to kickstart the economy.

Unlock 5 guidelines will come into force from October 1 and will continue till October 31.

Cinema halls that were completely shut since March, will open from October 15th.

Theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones can reopen with up to 50% seating capacity as per the guidelines to be issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The states and UT Governments take a decision on reopening schools after October 15th in a graded manner.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines have also allowed states the flexibility to relax the limit of 100 persons at public gatherings and functions that are outside containment zones.

States can allow an increased number of people to attend a public gathering from October 15 #Unlock5.0 #IndiaUnlocks #CoronavirusOutbreak