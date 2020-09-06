Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlock 5.0: What is allowed and what's still not allowed: Watch the video to find out|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Unlock 5.0: What is allowed and what's still not allowed: Watch the video to find out|Oneindia News

Unlock 5.0: What is allowed and what's still not allowed: Watch the video to find out|Oneindia News

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, The ministry of Home affairs has issued another set of guidelines for the next phase of unlock to kickstart the economy.

Unlock 5 guidelines will come into force from October 1 and will continue till October 31.

Cinema halls that were completely shut since March, will open from October 15th.

Theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones can reopen with up to 50% seating capacity as per the guidelines to be issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The states and UT Governments take a decision on reopening schools after October 15th in a graded manner.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines have also allowed states the flexibility to relax the limit of 100 persons at public gatherings and functions that are outside containment zones.

States can allow an increased number of people to attend a public gathering from October 15 #Unlock5.0 #IndiaUnlocks #CoronavirusOutbreak


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations [Video]

Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations

India is gearing up for Unlock 5, which is set to begin on and from October 1. Unlock 4 saw significant relaxations like resumption of Metro services and partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks [Video]

Covid | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks

With India in its fourth phase of Unlock following the Covid-induced lockdowns, crowds were seen in metros like Chennai and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's capital city, many people were seen at a playground in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published