Delhi Covid update: Latest sero survey results & unlock guidelines



Manish Sisodia's condition stable, on oxgen support: Hospital Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi government to have tested positive for the viral infection. Earlier, Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain had..

DNA 1 week ago Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised, 9 days after testing positive



Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing positive, the Delhi deputy CM had confirmed on Twitter. Sisodia was rushed to hospital following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever. The deputy CM of the national capital has been kept under observation. Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi govt to have tested positive. Earlier, Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published on January 1, 1970

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet. Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official. The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt. A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening. The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34 Published now Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested



Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. Images showed Rahul Gandhi being physically restrained by cops during his march. The Congress leader was then arrested by the cops who cited that section 144 had been imposed in Hathras and no public assembly could be allowed. While Rahul Gandhi was seen telling the cops that he would go alone and there was no question of a public assembly, the cops did not allow him to proceed. Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Yogi government saying that those who present themselves as guardians of Hinduism had denied a father the right to cremate his own daughter. The opposition has been gunning for the Yogi Adityanath government over the rape case and reports of police forcing the family members to cremate the victim in the wee hours despite protests from the family. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32 Published now