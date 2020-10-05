Unlock 5: Want to catch a movie at the theatres? Here's all you need to know

The Information and broadcasting ministry has issued a set of guidelines for movie theatres which are reopening from 15th October, 2020.

Theatres will have to operate at 50% capacity and ensure staggered show timings.

The seats between two people will have to be kept vacant to ensure social distancing.

People who are asymptomatic will be allowed inside theatres and use of Aarogya Setu app has also been advised for all movie-goers.

Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened even as the guidelines state that online booking should be done as much as possible.

Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed and no delivery will be allowed inside the hall.

Besides movie-goers will also have to wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

‘We encourage online booking for contact-less transactions.

Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degree Celsius,’ Prakash Javadekar said.

Public service announcements will also be made pre & post show and before the interval/ Watch the full video for all the details.