Eustice: We need to review the way the asylum system works

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
George Eustice says the government "needs to review the way the asylum system works" following reports that home secretary Priti Patel is exploring the possibility of offshore processing centres for migrants seeking asylum in the UK.

Report by Browna.

