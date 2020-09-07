Eustice: We need to review the way the asylum system works
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Eustice: We need to review the way the asylum system works
George Eustice says the government "needs to review the way the asylum system works" following reports that home secretary Priti Patel is exploring the possibility of offshore processing centres for migrants seeking asylum in the UK.
Report by Browna.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
George Eustice has defended the government’s use of the Coronavirus Act saying; “we don’t always have the luxury of time to take things through parliament.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
George Eustice has said it’s for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He added “everyone makes mistakes” as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Environment Secretary George Eustice admits that 'complexities' arise as aresult of the Government's measures implemented across the UK to slow thespread of coronavirus. Boris Johnson has warned he “will not hesitate” tointroduce harsher coronavirus restrictions as hospital admissions increase.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon. The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published