Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.


City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

What to expect from the EU's special summit on foreign affairs [Video]

What to expect from the EU's special summit on foreign affairs

Here's a look at the big foreign policy issues EU leaders are set to tackle as they sit down for talks in Brussels.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:52Published
Brussels was 'naive in the past' over rule of law breaches, admits EU's Vera Jourova [Video]

Brussels was 'naive in the past' over rule of law breaches, admits EU's Vera Jourova

Vera Jourova was speaking as the EU published its first-ever report on democratic values in the 27-country bloc.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:21Published

7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

 BRUSSELS (AP) — Almost 500 days after Belgian parliamentary elections, seven parties from both sides of the linguistic aisle agreed early Wednesday on forming..
WorldNews

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

EU confirms legal action against UK over Brexit

 The European Commission has given formal notice that legal action will be taken against the United Kingdom over its controversial Brexit legislation. Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

Orban demands resignation of EU commissioner for insulting Hungarians

 Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova of making “derogatory public statements” suggesting Hungarians are..
WorldNews
EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness [Video]

EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will it look like?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published

EU to take Boris Johnson to court over 'illegal' Internal Market Bill

EU to take Boris Johnson to court over 'illegal' Internal Market Bill Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU Commission is beginning formal legal proceedings against the UK...
Daily Record - Published


British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach [Video]

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence [Video]

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK [Video]

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published