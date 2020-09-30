Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London

Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London

On the first day of Black History Month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a tour of the Black History Month exhibition at the Museum of London.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer calls on government to fix ‘test, trace and isolate’ [Video]

Starmer calls on government to fix ‘test, trace and isolate’

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to fix the ‘test, trace and isolate’ adding that they don’t have a clear strategy to tackle covid. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country' [Video]

Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'

Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana [Video]

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Museum of London Museum of London museum in London documenting its history


Black History Month Black History Month Annual celebration of Black history

Black History Month: 'This story is the future'

 Black History Month month on BBC Sport launches with the film Black History Matters, written and voiced by Deanna Rodger.
BBC News
Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons [Video]

Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons

Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep pain' the family was feeling. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor [Video]

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor

The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected both these claims. Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political speech or ads, although there are some exceptions.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:23Published
Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West [Video]

Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West

Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to local authorities in the area. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Facebook’s latest integrations with Instagram could make it harder for regulators to break up the company

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Today, let’s talk about a couple little things that could turn into a big thing.

In January..
The Verge

Tweets about this