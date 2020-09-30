Sir Keir Starmer visits the Museum of London

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to fix the ‘test, trace and isolate’ adding that they don’t have a clear strategy to tackle covid. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: "One of the major problems, as we've seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don't just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn't come as a surprise to me."Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government's handling of restrictions: 'it's breedingresentment, it's become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten'.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Some of the nation's landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep pain' the family was feeling.
The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected both these claims. Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political speech or ads, although there are some exceptions.
Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to local authorities in the area.