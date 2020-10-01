Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz
Things got personal after Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-TX) attacked Chris Cuomo’s brother, New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo (D), over his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry | HuffPost https://t.co/uBVsLy8hDN 3 minutes ago
Jamar Freeze Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry
https://t.co/puV9zNjphY 7 minutes ago
richard b. bowman Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry https://t.co/sq4iJ2MXRp via @Yahoo 10 minutes ago
ANITA CNN'S CUOMO CALLS OUT CRUZ TO HIS FACE Chris Cuomo’s interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) started to resemble Tue… https://t.co/QKabZJMxs3 18 minutes ago
Edward A. Rowe Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry - HuffPost https://t.co/jWvQdIt0vR 29 minutes ago
Pussywillowdottie Great start to my day! 😈🖕🏻@tedcruz
Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry… https://t.co/WdLpvp9pgH 37 minutes ago
Rushan Limpballs “I’m talking about the president. The one who called you a liar. The one who said your wife was ugly, that guy. You… https://t.co/Lkd3hV49nE 58 minutes ago
chris smith Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry https://t.co/rlk7cuQICh via @Yahoo 1 hour ago