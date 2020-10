A violent end to September

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

At least 16 people were shot on the final day of September, ending the month violently.

NEWS THIS MORNING: TERRIFYINGNUMBERS TO WAKE UP TO THISMORNING: MILWAUKEE EXPERIENCEDA VIOLENT END TO SEPTEMBER...WITH AT LEAST 16 PEOPLE BEINGSHOT.... AT LEAST TWO KILLEDACROSS THE CITY OVER THE PASTTWENTY-FOUR HOURS.

THATINCLUDES 7 PEOPLE WHO WEREATTENDING A FUNERAL ON THECITY'S NORTH SIDE YESTERDAYAFTERNOON... IT WAS AFUNERAL... FOR A HOMICIDEVICTIM.

OUR RYAN JENKINS JOINSUS LIVE FROM SERENITY FUNERALHOME WITH THE LATEST ON THEPOLICE INVESTIGATIONS THISMORNING.RYAN?VINCE/SUSANPOLICE ARE STILLLOOKING FOR A SHOOTER ... WHOTHEY SAY OPENED FIRE ON SEVENPEOPLE HERE AT SERENITYFUNERAL HOME YESTERDAYAFTERNOON.THE SCENE HERE ...JUST ONE OF SEVERAL SHOOTINGSCENES POLICE REPORTEDOVERNIGHT.IN TOTAL -- AT LEAST16 PEOPLE WERE SHOT YESTERDAYACROSS THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE.LET'S BEGIN WITH THE SCENEHERE AT THE FUNERAL HOME WHEREPEOPLE WERE GATHERING TOREMEMBER THE LIVE OF 26-YEAR-OLD BRAXTON TAYLOR -- WHOHIMSELF WAS A VICTIM OFHOMICIDE.RIGHT NOW: POLICE SAYTHEY'RE SEARCHING FOR ANUNKNOWN SUSPECT - THEY'REASKING ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONTO COME FORWARD.POLICE SAY ATOTAL OF SEVEN PEOPLE WERESHOT AND RUSHED TO THEHOSPITAL AND ARE EXPECTED TOSURUVIVE.

MILWAUKEE MAYOR TOMBARRETT ARRIVED HERE SHORTLYAFTER THE SHOOTING -- THIS ISWHAT HE HAD TO SAY.its the insanity of peoplesolving their problems withguns it's just completelyinsane.THE VIOLENCE WASN'T CONTAINEDTO JUST THIS SCENE LAST NIGHT.SEVERAL OTHER SHOOTINGS WEREREPORTED ACROSS THE CITY.

JUSTBEFORE SIX LAST NIGHT, POLICESAY A 17-YEAR-OLD WAS SHOT ANDKILLED NEAR 7TH AND OHIOSTREETS.AND THEN JUST BEFOREELEVEN-THIRTY LAST NIGHT, A 42-YEAR-OLD MAN ... WAS SHOT ANDKILLED NEAR 23RD AND CLARKE.POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR UNKNOWNSUSPECTS IN BOTH THOSE CASESAS WELL.THERE WERE ALSO 7 OTHER PEOPLESHOT AT DIFFERENT LOCATIONSTHROUGHOUT THE CITY OFMILWAUKEE WEDNESDAY.

IN TOTAL-- ONLY ONE ARREST HAS BEENREPORTED BY POLICE.POLICE AREASKING ANYONE WHO KNOWSANYTHING ABOUT THESE INCIDENTSTO CALL THEM OR CRIMESTOPPERS... AS THEY CONTINUE TO THEIRINVESTIGATIONS.A VIOLENT END TO SEPTEMBER, ASMPD STATS SHOW THAT HOMICIDESIN THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE AREUP 66-PERCENT SINCE THIS TIMELAST YEAR.AND THE NUMBER OFNON-FATAL SHOOTINGS ... UP BYMORE THAN 200.LIVE INMILWAUKEE, RYAN JENKINS, TMJ4NEWS.