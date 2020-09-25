Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15.

Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.