Scotland postpones lockdown changes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Scotland postpones lockdown changes

Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15.

Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.


Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar [Video]

Tory MSP dismissed from chamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar

A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June [Video]

Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June

The deaths of seven coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in thepast 24 hours, the highest rise since mid-June. Nicola Sturgeon said thedeaths are a “very sharp reminder” of the danger of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Spread of coronavirus among older people rising [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Spread of coronavirus among older people rising

Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across Scotland are self-isolatingafter outbreaks of the virus. All students face disciplinary action if theybreak strict measures imposed on them by their universities, including bans onvisiting pubs over this weekend and restrictions on socialising. Speaking atthe daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the totalto 26,518. This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

