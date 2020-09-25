Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon saidthat the changes, which have already been moved from September 14, will bereviewed on October 15.
Scotland has recorded three new coronavirus deaths inthe past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The deaths, of patients who firsttested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, take the toll underthis measure to 2,522.
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
The deaths of seven coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in thepast 24 hours, the highest rise since mid-June. Nicola Sturgeon said thedeaths are a “very sharp reminder” of the danger of Covid-19.
Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across Scotland are self-isolatingafter outbreaks of the virus. All students face disciplinary action if theybreak strict measures imposed on them by their universities, including bans onvisiting pubs over this weekend and restrictions on socialising. Speaking atthe daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people testedpositive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the totalto 26,518. This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.
