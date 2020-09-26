Global  
 

At least 8 killed in Ukraine forest fires

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s
At least 8 killed in Ukraine forest fires

At least 8 killed in Ukraine forest fires

At least eight people were killed and 10 have been hospitalized as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the emergency service said on Thursday.

Emer McCarthy reports.


