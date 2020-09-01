Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick's dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots face off against each other this week and some are wondering if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can be the next Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Mahomes and Reid are off to a hot start as a quarterback-head coaching duo, already winning a Super Bowl in their 3rd year together.

But they will have a long way to go to catch Belichick and Brady who have 9 appearances and 6 rings.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the comparison.