Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions, stalls on Belarus

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:17s - Published
We are not against sanctions on Belarus, insists Cyprus FM Nikos Christodoulides [Video]

We are not against sanctions on Belarus, insists Cyprus FM Nikos Christodoulides

Cyprus insists it does not oppose sanctions against Belarus but wants similar measures slapped on Turkey.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
Turkey tensions should be dealt with at The Hague, says Cyprus' Foreign Minister [Video]

Turkey tensions should be dealt with at The Hague, says Cyprus' Foreign Minister

Cyprus has called for sanctions against Turkey over illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, but is offering a legal alternative.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions [Video]

EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions

European leaders are gathering in Brussels to discuss pressing foreign affairs issues. As they sit down for talks, here is what has been said so far.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:59Published
Turkey, Belarus on agenda, as EU leaders meet to resolve deadlocks [Video]

Turkey, Belarus on agenda, as EU leaders meet to resolve deadlocks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Belarus: France's Macron calls for 'peaceful transition' amid protests

 The French president promises to help mediate in the country following weeks of political unrest.
BBC News
Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader [Video]

Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron became on Tuesday the highest-profile Western leader to visit the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, pledging European support for the country's people. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus EU diplomats say a solution could involve a promise to Cyprus of tough sanctions on Turkey in the...
Jerusalem Post - Published


