Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day

Riot police make arrests to prevent anti-government protests, as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails ‘return to peace’.


Hong Kong marks China's National Day in ceremonies and protests

Hong Kong Chief Executiy Carrie Lam has led a National Day ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of...
Hong Kong marks China anniversary as Beijing tightens grip

Thousands of riot police were stationed across Hong Kong on Thursday to stamp out any large democracy...
Hong Kong sees heavy police presence to deter protests on China's national day [Video]

Hong Kong sees heavy police presence to deter protests on China's national day

Last year clashes broke out between protesters and police during the event, but China has since imposed a security law that has mostly quelled dissent.View on euronews

At least 60 arrested in Hong Kong for protesting on China's National Day [Video]

At least 60 arrested in Hong Kong for protesting on China's National Day

At least 60 people were arrested on suspicion of unauthorised assembly on China's National Day in Hong Kong.

China tightens grip on Hong Kong for national celebration [Video]

China tightens grip on Hong Kong for national celebration

