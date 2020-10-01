Global  
 

Pops and Flops: Bed Bath & Beyond, Carnival, and Boeing Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 07:22s - Published
Bed Bath & Beyond shares are popping following reports that same store sales increased for the first time since 2016.

Carnival shares are down after the CDC extended a no sail order for cruises through October, and Boeing stock is popping after FAA chief Steve Dickson piloted a 737-max jet in a test flight.


