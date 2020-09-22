McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:42s
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'my bad' after she mistakenly said that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."


